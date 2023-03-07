Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank still had a long way to go in its rate-hiking cycle to contain inflation.

German manufacturing orders rose 1% in January compared with the previous month, according to price-adjusted data from the nation's statistics office.

In the latest deterioration of relations with the largest U.S. trading partner, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang warned that the U.S. strategy toward China risked plunging the countries into a conflict.

Norfolk Southern said one of its conductors was accidentally killed at a Cleveland-Cliffs steel plant as a train passed through, the latest in a series of accidents involving the freight railroad.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1724ET