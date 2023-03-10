Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank spurred a flight to safety.

Regulators closed the mid-sized bank after a disclosure that it had to raise capital because of losses on its bond portfolio that triggered a run on the bank.

"Fed tightening always breaks something & credit events always halt rate hikes," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

General Electric held up better than the broad market after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan boosted their price target on the industrial conglomerate for the second time in a week.

