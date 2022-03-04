Industrials Down After Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fire -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a Russian artillery assault caused a fire in Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine.

The threat of the Ukraine war was partially offset by a strong U.S. jobs report, showing employers added 78,000 workers to their payrolls in February. Given the robust jobs growth in February, a flat reading of wage growth came as a surprise, said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients, cautioning that the respite in wage inflation was likely temporary: "We think this likely reflects a reduction in quarantines from January and a rise in the average workweek," the economists said.

French aerospace concern Dassault Aviation warned sales would fall in 2022. The company also said it was halting business-jet sales to Russia.

