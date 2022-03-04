Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down After Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fire -- Industrials Roundup

03/04/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a Russian artillery assault caused a fire in Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine.

The threat of the Ukraine war was partially offset by a strong U.S. jobs report, showing employers added 78,000 workers to their payrolls in February. Given the robust jobs growth in February, a flat reading of wage growth came as a surprise, said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients, cautioning that the respite in wage inflation was likely temporary: "We think this likely reflects a reduction in quarantines from January and a rise in the average workweek," the economists said.

French aerospace concern Dassault Aviation warned sales would fall in 2022. The company also said it was halting business-jet sales to Russia. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -3.62% 40.95 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
DASSAULT AVIATION -0.76% 130 Real-time Quote.37.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.99% 121.7875 Delayed Quote.36.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit
RE
05:55pYellen says Biden economic plan to spread growth across more 'places and races'
RE
05:53pFinancials Slide Amid Flight from Risk -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:50pFDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo
RE
05:48pConsumer Cos Slide As Gasoline Prices Spike -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:47pSpeculators pare bullish U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-Aug -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
05:44pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:44pRussia-Ukraine turmoil triggers market stress alarms
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEuro Lost 3.00% to $1.0935 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 4-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; LVMH, Microsof..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS