Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Down After Weak Data -- Industrials Roundup

10/31/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped after weak data suggested rising interest rates have slowed demand.

The index for general business activity of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey, a measure of factory activity in the Lone Star state, fell to minus-19.4 in October from minus-17.2 in September, the sixth consecutive month of declines.

The Chicago Business Barometer also indicated respondents to the survey perceived slowing activity.

Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric agreed to sell the majority of its climate-technologies unit to investment firm Blackstone for about $14 billion including debt. Among other things, the deal constitutes a vote of confidence from Blackstone in the stability of industrial equity values.

Labor union the United Auto Workers is seeking federal permission to hold an election at a new battery plant in Ohio co-owned by General Motors. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1635ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.19% 91.14 Delayed Quote.-27.99%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -0.92% 86.6 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.03% 39.25 Delayed Quote.-33.74%
Latest news "Economy"
05:03pConsumer Cos Down Ahead of Fed Decision -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Down on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:58pFactbox-What is in the criminal complaint against Pelosi attack suspect?
RE
04:54pPutin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily
RE
04:53pPutin: attacks on Ukraine infrastructure 'not all we could have done'
RE
04:47pTSX dips but posts biggest monthly gain since November 2020
RE
04:42pMexico state oil company pemex authorized by regulator to develo…
RE
04:38pElon Musk's SpaceX expects first Starship launch to orbit this year -NASA
RE
04:36pIndustrials Down After Weak Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:33pOath Keeper saw Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol as 'Bastille' moment
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
2Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta, Param..
4Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
5Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift

HOT NEWS