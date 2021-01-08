Log in
Industrials Down After Weak Jobs Data, Impeachment Talk -- Industrials Roundup

01/08/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly as hopes for more fiscal stimulus offset weak jobs data and the prospects of a power struggle in the last days of Donald Trump's presidency.

A weak jobs report and the Democratic majority in the Senate were viewed as bolstering the likelihood of more direct stimulus checks under President elect Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would move forward with impeachment proceedings if President Trump didn't quickly leave office. Some Republicans indicated they would support Mr. Trump's removal.

Impeachment could happen but only if proceedings moved rapidly enough for legislators' memories of the shocking violence to be paramount in their minds, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Dominion Voting Systems sued pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages over what the voting-machine company said were "wild" and "demonstrably false" accusations, including her allegation that it had rigged November's election.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1718ET

