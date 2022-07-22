Industrials Down After Weak PMI Reading -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a weak reading of economic activity.

The S&P Global composite U.S. purchasing managers index, which is based on surveys of both manufacturers and services companies, fell to 47.5 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.

"The downturn in output signaled a further loss of momentum across the economy of a degree not seen outside of Covid-19 lockdowns since 2009," said the research firm.

General Electric was flat ahead of its earnings next week.

07-22-22 1628ET