Industrials Down Ahead Of Fed Decision -- Industrials Roundup

12/14/2021 | 04:55pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision.

"I think in general investors are just pulling back a little bit now waiting to see what happens with interest rates," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. "They're worried that we're going to see a more hawkish Fed, an accelerated rate increase."

The Labor Department's producer-price index rose 9.6% in November from a year earlier, the most since records began in 2010. Even excluding the volatile food and energy components, wholesale prices climbed 7.7% from a year ago, also the highest on record.

Some of the "outrageous" inflation statistics reflect the "base effect," of comparisons with the lockdown period when prices were under downward pressure, said Mr. Gaffney.

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, U.S. officials said. The deal's jeopardy reflects pushback from the UAE on conditions related to limiting Chinese access to the technology.

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M agreed to combine its food-safety business with Neogen, a food testing and animal healthcare specialist, to create a combined company worth $9.3 billion, including debt.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1654ET

