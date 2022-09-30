Industrials Down Ahead of 3Q Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell ahead of earnings season.

"We're entering third-quarter earnings season with tremendous pessimism," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Margins are being compressed, demand is down, global demand is down, the stronger currency is denting S&P 500 profits -- it's a raft of negativity."

Investors are awaiting confirmation of pessimistic growth outlooks from some major corporations, said Ms Krosby. "Do we hear from other companies offering the same guidance that FedEx offered, that global demand is collapsing?"

Chinese automaking giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, known as Geely, bought a roughly 8% stake in British sports-car brand Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings.

