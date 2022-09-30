Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down Ahead of 3Q Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell ahead of earnings season.

"We're entering third-quarter earnings season with tremendous pessimism," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Margins are being compressed, demand is down, global demand is down, the stronger currency is denting S&P 500 profits -- it's a raft of negativity."

Investors are awaiting confirmation of pessimistic growth outlooks from some major corporations, said Ms Krosby. "Do we hear from other companies offering the same guidance that FedEx offered, that global demand is collapsing?"

Chinese automaking giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, known as Geely, bought a roughly 8% stake in British sports-car brand Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pNorth Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
RE
05:41pFormer Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Down as Flight From Risk Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pUtilities Down Sharply on Rotation to Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Down on Inflation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Down as Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5Sappi accepts offer to sell three European graphic paper mills

HOT NEWS