Industrials Down Ahead of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders braced for a lackluster earnings season.

The percentage of small-business owners expecting things to improve over the next six months decreased to its lowest point ever recorded, according to the National Federation of Independent Business, as inflation depleted sentiment.

Wholesale inflation is likely to have taken a chunk out of manufacturers' second-quarter profits. Renault's sales fell 30% in the first half of the year after the French auto maker withdrew from Russia, its second-largest market, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

07-12-22 1650ET