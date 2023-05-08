Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the sector's fortunes ahead of key inflation data.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Oliver Blume named a company insider to head the automaker's struggling software unit as part of a broader overhaul of how the company develops the software for its cars.

Railroad Norfolk Southern will receive a key test of investor sentiment this week as executives meet with shareholders for the first time since a toxic train derailment in Ohio.

