Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid trepidation ahead of key labor negotiations.

General Motors shares rose slightly after the United Auto Workers compromised on their wage demands, reducing demands to a mid-30% increase from a previous target of about 46%.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines slid, a day after the German aircraft-engine manufacturer said it was expecting a hit of roughly $1.07 billion related to the Pratt & Whitney recall of hundreds of jet engines.

One strategist said factories in the U.S. have several macroeconomic tailwinds working in their favor. "There's an awful lot of stimulus coming down the pipe," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "Bidding activity for public works infrastructure is sill relatively robust, and probably will be for the next three to five years due to the Inflation Reduction act, and that's creating opportunities in a lot of materials space and so forth. Another thing, and you don't hear about it as much, is the onshoring of manufacturing. It doesn't happen overnight but it is happening ... deglobalization: that is something that's in the short run is probably economically stimulant, and in long run, probably inflationary."

Advance Auto Parts shares tumbled after credit-ratings agency S&P Global cut its rating on the auto-parts maker, warning that it has ceded market share and seen its competitive position diminished.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-23 1740ET