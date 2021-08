Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech from Jackson Hole, Wyo.

General Motors has required all U.S. salaried workers to report their Covid-19 vaccination status as more companies confront the thorny question of how to assess workforce immunity.

