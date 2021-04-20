Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Industrials Down As Aviation Worries Offset Railroad Deal -- Industrials Roundup

04/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as worries about the outlook for the aviation industry offset merger activity among railroads.

Canadian National Railway made a roughly $30 billion bid for Kansas City Southern, topping the offer from rival Canadian Pacific Railway, and likely kicking off a bidding war for the U.S. freight railroad.

Boeing shares fell as executives at airline United Airlines expressed caution on the outlook for the recovery in global aviation. Boeing's board cast a vote of confidence in Chief Executive David Calhoun by extending his job for up to five years and said it was searching for a new chief financial officer.

Canadian engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group said the World Bank Group granted an early lifting of all sanctions imposed in 2013 against the company after allegations of bribery in Bangladesh in connection with a bank-funded project. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -6.28% 138.85 Delayed Quote.5.87%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -2.23% 447.71 Delayed Quote.3.71%
THE BOEING COMPANY -4.13% 234.06 Delayed Quote.14.06%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -8.53% 50.3 Delayed Quote.27.14%
