Industrials Down As Biden Budget Plan Set to Be Delayed -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as President Biden's latest attempt to give the U.S. economy a shot in the arm looked set to be delayed.

President Biden acknowledged that work on Democrats' $2 trillion education, healthcare and climate plan was nowhere near complete, as a series of Senate parliamentary challenges and the concerns of Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) stalled progress on a bill the party had hoped to wrap up this year.

Package-delivery giant FedEx received the first five all-electric vans from a 500-strong order with General Motors-owned BrightDrop in Los Angeles.

12-17-21 1655ET