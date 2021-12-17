Log in
Industrials Down As Biden Budget Plan Set to Be Delayed -- Industrials Roundup

12/17/2021 | 04:56pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as President Biden's latest attempt to give the U.S. economy a shot in the arm looked set to be delayed.

President Biden acknowledged that work on Democrats' $2 trillion education, healthcare and climate plan was nowhere near complete, as a series of Senate parliamentary challenges and the concerns of Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) stalled progress on a bill the party had hoped to wrap up this year.

Package-delivery giant FedEx received the first five all-electric vans from a 500-strong order with General Motors-owned BrightDrop in Los Angeles. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1655ET

HOT NEWS