Industrials Down As GE Warns on Inflation, Supply Chain -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid signs that inflation and supply-chain issues were weighing on the profit outlook in the sector.

General Electric shares fell sharply after the manufacturing conglomerate warned that supply-chain problems, labor shortages and inflation would weigh on its financial results in the first half of the year.

Agricultural machinery maker Deere & Co. said it expects continued strong demand for its farm and construction machinery to blunt higher production costs from materials and labor.

02-18-22 1628ET