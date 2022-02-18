Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down As GE Warns on Inflation, Supply Chain -- Industrials Roundup

02/18/2022 | 04:29pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid signs that inflation and supply-chain issues were weighing on the profit outlook in the sector.

General Electric shares fell sharply after the manufacturing conglomerate warned that supply-chain problems, labor shortages and inflation would weigh on its financial results in the first half of the year.

Agricultural machinery maker Deere & Co. said it expects continued strong demand for its farm and construction machinery to blunt higher production costs from materials and labor. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1628ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY -3.00% 369.1 Delayed Quote.13.90%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -5.86% 92.69 Delayed Quote.4.22%
