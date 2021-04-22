Industrials Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Views -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies declined as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for global growth, given ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks and potential tax hikes in the U.S.

U.S. economic data are pointing to robust growth in the second quarter as a relatively rapid vaccine rollout enables widespread reopening.

Initial unemployment claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell 39,000 last week from an upwardly revised 586,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said.

Union Pacific isn't contemplating an acquisition, the chief executive of the freight railroad said, nixing suggestions it could enter the bidding for rival Kansas City Southern.

