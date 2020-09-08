Industrials Down As Tech Slide Rattles Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors lost faith in a "V-shaped" global economic recovery.

Strong economic data from China, the U.S. and Europe had spurred bets on cyclical stocks for some weeks. But the rude selloff in the technology sector crimped investor optimism about the outlook for growth.

While the spread of coronavirus has slowed in the U.S., it is accelerating in some of the world's most populous countries, such as India, and returning to some of the nations that appeared to have the virus under control, including Italy and the United Kingdom.

Shares of Boeing plunged after the aerospace giant, which has been dogged for months over technical issues with its 737 MAX jet, said it had discovered a mechanical problem that is slowing deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, this time affecting the jetliner's horizontal stabilizer. The company last month grounded eight 787s over production issues that prompted U.S. air safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade.

General Motors rallied after the largest U.S. auto maker by volume said it will help electric-truck startup Nikola develop and manufacture new models, taking an 11% stake in Nikola in return for services.

