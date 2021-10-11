Industrials Down On Earnings Nerves -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid nervousness about the outlook for earnings growth.
Wall Street brokerage Morgan Stanley was among those warning that the third-quarter earnings season would likely disappoint investors because of rising prices and other factors.
Emerson Electric plans to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology in a roughly $11 billion deal aimed at capturing growing demand for industrial technology.
