Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down On Earnings Nerves -- Industrials Roundup

10/11/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid nervousness about the outlook for earnings growth.

Wall Street brokerage Morgan Stanley was among those warning that the third-quarter earnings season would likely disappoint investors because of rising prices and other factors.

Emerson Electric plans to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology in a roughly $11 billion deal aimed at capturing growing demand for industrial technology. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1644ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pTextron launches two Cessna jets on corporate demand rebound
RE
05:11pWorld Bank taking steps to boost research integrity after data rigging scandal
RE
05:00pPoor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 billion in 2020- World Bank
RE
04:59pLIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slip on technical trading; cattle futures mixed
RE
04:59pAMAZON COM : Wall St ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financials down
RE
04:59pFinancials Down On Global Growth Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:58pMODERN LAND CHINA : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflation woes; Yen wilts
RE
04:47pHealth Care Down As Investors Seek Sectors Insulated Against Inflation -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:45pIndustrials Down On Earnings Nerves -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:33pPoor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 bln in 2020- World Bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit
5Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly

HOT NEWS