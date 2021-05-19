Log in
Industrials Down On Fed Policy Fears -- Industrials Roundup

05/19/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears about a shift in Federal Reserve policy.

The 2021 surge in economic activity -- and in the share prices of cyclical sectors -- has been driven, in part, by the Fed's commitment to an ultra-low rate policy. Minutes from the April Fed meeting indicate that more than one person on the rate-setting committee is preparing to pivot.

"It might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," the minutes recorded the board as concluding. "In our view the most important takeaway from the April Minutes is that there is no longer a consensus view in the [Fed] that taper is far away," said economists at brokerage UBS, in a note to clients. "We expect that the discussion around tapering will be started by Chairman [Jerome] Powell in August, but with a significant possibility of July instead."

Ford Motor is expected to unveil an all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday night, the latest in an industry-wide push towards electric vehicles. Passenger-car registrations in the European Union surged in April compared with last year when most of the member nations were in strict lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

Investment firm KKR agreed to buy U.K.-listed infrastructure investor and manager John Laing Group for about $2.84 billion in cash.

Formlabs, a 3-D printing company that helped healthcare companies address medical-supply shortages during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, has raised $150 million in investor funding led by SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 1732ET

