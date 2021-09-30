Log in
Industrials Down On Infrastructure Bill Doubts - Industrials Roundup

09/30/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid doubts about the outlook for an infrastructure bill.

Shares of machinery maker Caterpillar fell amid growing skepticism that an infrastructure bill will pass Congress in the near term.

"The negotiations on the fiscal policy side are really what's driving the action," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"It's a huge worry that's been out there, one that we need to get past so the market can be pulled higher by the economy."

The Senate and House of Representatives passed an eleventh hour bill to keep the government open. In a bill designed as a stopgap while negotiations on budget reconciliation continued, the Senate extended government spending through Dec. 3, sending the bill to the House hours before current funding expires.

The bill also includes $28.6 billion in emergency disaster aid and $6.3 billion to help resettle Afghan evacuees.

Republicans and Democrats have yet to make a deal on raising the debt ceiling, an issue that Congress must resolve before the government exhausts its cash reserves as soon as Oct. 18.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -2.98% 191.97 Delayed Quote.5.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.59% 33843.92 Delayed Quote.12.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 78.33 Delayed Quote.51.18%
WTI 0.63% 75.152 Delayed Quote.54.50%
HOT NEWS