Industrials Down On Stimulus Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

09/29/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of compromise on a second round of coronavirus relief.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning about coronavirus relief, aiming to revive long-stalled negotiations. The two spoke one day after House Democrats unveiled a new, less-expensive version of their previous aid package, which shaved the price tag to $2.2 trillion, down from $3.5 trillion. Still, the advent of the presidential election was seen as quelling the appetite of Republicans and Democrats for bipartisan action. 

