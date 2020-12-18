Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down On Stimulus Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

12/18/2020 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as doubts mounted that a second stimulus bill would be passed before the end of the year.

Lawmakers were set to extend the deadline on a government shutdown to Dec. 20, as they tried to hammer out differences on a sprawling coronavirus relief and year-end spending package.

"It's run into some obstacles, and the hope is that they can go through the weekend and get this done," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. FedEx shares slid after the package giant's quarterly revenue growth was not quite as torrid as investors had anticipated.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -5.71% 275.57 Delayed Quote.93.28%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -1.48% 76.51 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen crackdown commemorations
RE
05:56pCongressional Leaders Propose Two-Day Spending Patch -- 4th Update
DJ
05:53pHarley-Davidson to pay discretionary bonus in Feb
RE
05:51pBoeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing -U.S. Senate report
RE
05:49pIndustrials Down On Stimulus Doubts -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:44pApple shuts some California stores as coronavirus cases spike
RE
05:43pCISC Members and Associates Champions for Education
PU
05:43pMessage From the CISC National Steel Bridge Committee
PU
05:42pU.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
RE
05:37pUtilities Down As Investors Hedge On Treasury Yield View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
2Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
3S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
4S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
5DJI : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ