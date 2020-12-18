Industrials Down On Stimulus Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as doubts mounted that a second stimulus bill would be passed before the end of the year.

Lawmakers were set to extend the deadline on a government shutdown to Dec. 20, as they tried to hammer out differences on a sprawling coronavirus relief and year-end spending package.

"It's run into some obstacles, and the hope is that they can go through the weekend and get this done," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. FedEx shares slid after the package giant's quarterly revenue growth was not quite as torrid as investors had anticipated.

12-18-20 1748ET