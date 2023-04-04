Shares of industrial and transportation companies slid after weak factory data.

Orders for manufactured goods fell 0.7% in February, registering the third decline in four months. Shares of Caterpillar, which is particularly sensitive to heavy industrial activity, plunged by more than 5%.

Jeepmaker Stellantis and German luxury-car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke entered talks with Japanese battery maker Panasonic Holdings about teaming up to build electric-vehicle battery plants in North America, The Wall Street Journal reported.

