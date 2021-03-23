Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down Sharply On Growth Bias -- Industrials Roundup

03/23/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply as investors rotated back into growth sectors.

Expectations that a rapid global reopening would spur demand and inflation had boosted the industrial sector in recent weeks. However, Germany's extension of a lockdown regime and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reassuring comments on inflation caused a reversal of those expectations.

More packages, higher prices and a longer window to deliver first-class mail underpin the U.S. Postal Service's plan over the next decade to overhaul the agency's operations and avoid more than $100 billion in projected losses. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1650ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57pWhite House to Outline Topline Spending Priorities Next Week
DJ
04:56pCanada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition
RE
04:51pIndustrials Down Sharply On Growth Bias -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:46pSONY  : GameStop revenue shy of estimates; profits rise, shares up after hours
RE
04:46pMaterials Down As Traders Pare Back Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:40pDollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps
RE
04:40pBuenos Aires Bondholders Sue Over $7 Billion Debt Logjam -- Update
DJ
04:39pU.S. Postal Service proposes revamp plan, would slow some mail
RE
04:38pBiden to announce 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official
RE
04:34pFed's Bullard sees fast growth this year as pandemic nears end
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets need a breather
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : in talks to buy Discord messaging platform - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ