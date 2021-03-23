Industrials Down Sharply On Growth Bias -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply as investors rotated back into growth sectors.

Expectations that a rapid global reopening would spur demand and inflation had boosted the industrial sector in recent weeks. However, Germany's extension of a lockdown regime and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reassuring comments on inflation caused a reversal of those expectations.

More packages, higher prices and a longer window to deliver first-class mail underpin the U.S. Postal Service's plan over the next decade to overhaul the agency's operations and avoid more than $100 billion in projected losses.

