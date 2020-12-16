Industrials Down Slightly As Stimulus Bill Awaited -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly as investors awaited the outcome of congressional stimulus negotiations.

Congressional leaders of both parties met to finalize details on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief package Tuesday.

"We've been anticipating stimulus, but it does seem like we're edging closer, in part because Joe Biden was officially named president elect by the electoral college," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

"That motivates Senate Republicans to do something." Mr. Pursche said the bill appears to guarantee checks to most Americans, additional unemployment support, small-business loans and other measures to tide the economy over until a Covid 19 vaccine is widely available.

"I think this is the bridge," said Mr. Pursche. President elect Biden is unlikely to seek a third relief bill, but could use his "political capital" to pass an infrastructure-spending bill, Mr. Pursche said.

12-16-20 1723ET