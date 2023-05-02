Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as banking and bond-market stability fears eclipsed strong factory data and earnings.

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.9% in March, the Commerce Department said, buoyed by higher jet sales amid a boom in travel activity.

House Democrats took a step to force a vote on a debt-ceiling increase, using a legislative maneuver that could allow them to go around Republican leaders if they can win a handful of GOP votes. The clock is ticking for legislators, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that U.S. coffers may be cleaned out by June without an adjustment to the borrowing cap.

Shares of Cummins fell even after the truck-engine maker logged strong first-quarter earnings growth and boosted its projection for 2023 revenue. "It's as if investors are using this earnings season as an opportunity to sell into strength," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "It's the opposite to the bottom of the market. Usually, at the bottom companies post bad earnings and the stocks go up, and everyone's saying, 'these stocks shouldn't go up ... look how bad earnings are."

Ecolab shares rose after the provider of water-treatment and hygiene products and services boosted its projection for second-quarter adjusted earnings growth.

Chemicals giant DuPont de Nemours agreed to buy specialty medical-device maker Spectrum Plastics Group from investment firm AEA Investors for $1.75 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1741ET