Industrials Down as Data Spur Recession Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply amid growing anticipation of a recession.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that its gauge of regional business activity fell to -3.3 in June from 2.6 in the prior month, the first reported decline in industrial activity in the Atlantic seaboard region since 2020.

Boeing was more or less flat after analysts at brokerage Citi boosted their rating on the aerospace concern's shares, saying legitimate concerns about the outlook for its commercial jet programs had created a long-term buying opportunity.

The risks associated with Boeing's 737MAX and other new products made Airbus a more attractive alternative, however, the Citi analysts said.

Global airport operator Vinci reported traffic at European and Latin American destinations near, or in some cases, above 2019 levels.

President Biden signed into law a bill designed to more strictly regulate international ocean shipping.

