Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as fears about debt-ceiling negotiations eclipsed a strong batch of factory data.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.5% in April after two flat months, the Federal Reserve reported.

An agreement to raise the debt ceiling and trim spending seemed a remote possibility ahead of a Tuesday meeting between President Biden and top lawmakers, as progressive Democrats signaled opposition to several proposals and Republicans demanded new work requirements for beneficiaries of government programs.

