Industrials Down as Defense Contractors Slide -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down as traders recalibrated bets on the outlook for inflation and defense spending.

"The soft U.S. inflation print finally proved the market right after many false starts, but risks remain that inflation will be sticky on the way down," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman fell sharply as investors reconsidered the implications of the congressional election outcome for defense spending.

