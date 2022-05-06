Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Industrials Down as Rising Costs Take Toll on Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

05/06/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about the ability of corporations to grow in light of rising input costs.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber fell sharply after the tiremaker warned that it would have to raise prices further to account for higher raw-material costs and plant closures in China.

German artillery maker Rheinmetall said countries around the world are hiking their defense budgets in response to the war in Ukraine, and that it expects orders to multiply as a result.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1704ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations
RE
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
05:36pBiden announces new security aid for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS