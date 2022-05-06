Industrials Down as Rising Costs Take Toll on Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about the ability of corporations to grow in light of rising input costs.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber fell sharply after the tiremaker warned that it would have to raise prices further to account for higher raw-material costs and plant closures in China.

German artillery maker Rheinmetall said countries around the world are hiking their defense budgets in response to the war in Ukraine, and that it expects orders to multiply as a result.

