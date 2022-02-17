Log in
Industrials Down as Traders Fret About Global Economic Recovery -- Industrials Roundup

02/17/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies slid as traders bet a potential conflict in Ukraine would hamper the global economic recovery.

Among issues sensitive to the rate of global growth, shares of aerospace giant Boeing gave back some of their recent gains, while machinery maker Caterpillar shares fell sharply.

In a good sign for global trade, dry bulk shipping company Star Bulk Carriers reported a higher profit in the most recent quarter and lifted its dividend. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -4.37% 194.74 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. 9.81% 29.65 Delayed Quote.19.10%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.44% 213.58 Delayed Quote.8.15%
