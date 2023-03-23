Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the implications of a banking crisis.

So long as recent stresses in the banking sector do not intensify appreciably, based on the [Chairman Jerome Powell's] remarks, it appears that Fed officials are judging the tightening of credit conditions of late as an amplifier of prior monetary tightening," said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients.

Toshiba said it agreed to a $15 billion deal to take the company private, a move that would end years of conflict with foreign shareholders and put the company under full Japanese control.

Ford Motor expects to lose about $3 billion on its electric-vehicle business this year, a sign that traditional automakers are willing to incur significant pain in their effort to hedge against a consumer shift away from gasoline-powered cars.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1732ET