Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell, but not by much, as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of a debt-ceiling bill being passed.

"Reaching a deal between leaders had been the highest hurdle and this agreement eliminates most of the uncertainty regarding the impending debt limit deadline, though the legislation must still pass the House and Senate," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

"The chances that Congress allows the June 5 deadline to pass without action now appear very low."

05-30-23 1756ET