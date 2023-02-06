Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Industrials Down on Earnings Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

02/06/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid growing pessimism about earnings season.

Energizer shares fell sharply after the maker of batteries for consumer goods posted a drop in fiscal first-quarter sales and net income.

Wall Street strategists warn that stock traders may still be too optimistic about the outlook for growth and interest rates. "Equity markets seem to insist on pricing in a best-case scenario for a soft landing and policy pivot in 2023, despite the lingering and potentially risky downside," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen, in a note to clients.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a team of experts planned to release a chemical from five tanker cars simultaneously on Monday afternoon in order to prevent a potentially catastrophic explosion following a train derailment Friday along the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Nissan Motor and Renault unveiled a long-planned overhaul of their longstanding partnership, allowing both more autonomy and opening up chances to develop electric vehicles.

While freight transportation companies logged earnings growth short of Wall Street expectations, management outlook for "an imminent turn in the cycle" is one factor in a stock rally for the sub-sector," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

"Part of it is the broader market rally and the pivot into early cycle names which exacerbates short covering across the space," said the Morgan Stanley analysts. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -0.53% 98.9 Delayed Quote.16.95%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.12% 472.4 Delayed Quote.10.64%
RENAULT 0.28% 39.12 Real-time Quote.24.73%
