Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down as a further inversion of the Treasury yield curve boded ill for economic growth.

Agricultural machinery maker Deere & Co. rose slightly after it boosted its dividend.

Federal lawmakers dealt a setback to Boeing, planning to hold two new 737 MAX models to a new regulatory requirement, despite Boeing's requests to the contrary.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1712ET