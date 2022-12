Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders stepped back from a sector that had seen a revival recently.

The odds of a global recession are rising after a major Covid-19 outbreak in China.

Aircraft leasing concern BOC Aviation agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets as demand for the wide-bodied aircraft grows following a notoriously bumpy launch.

