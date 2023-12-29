Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down amid concerns about growth outlook.

Shares of electric-car maker Fisker rose after it said it would soon unveil a plan to accelerate sales and deliveries after a lackluster run.

A bankruptcy judge is allowing U.S. affiliates of Irish air conditioning manufacturer Trane Technologies to remain in bankruptcy, denying a request from asbestos-injury claimants to dismiss the cases created through a controversial strategy known as the Texas Two-Step.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-23 1748ET