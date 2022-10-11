Industrials Down on Growth, Earnings Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid growing concerns about earnings and economic growth prospects.

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth projection, warning that living conditions will worsen as soaring inflation eats away at people's wealth. One money manager said a 2023 recession has become a consensus view.

"I think what we're going to have is a good old-fashioned (Federal Reserve)-induced recession, a reduction in capacity and inventories," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital.

Auto maker Nissan Motor said it would exit Russia and book a loss equivalent to $686 million, the latest car maker to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Subscription-based jet company Flexjet filed to go public through a special-purpose acquisition deal that would value the combined entity at about $2.6 billion.

