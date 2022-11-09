Industrials Down on Inflation Worries -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders braced for another reading of elevated inflation and more Covid-related supply-chain disruptions.

Chinese manufacturing hub Guangzhou was the latest city to face Covid-19 restrictions as an Omicron variant spread through the city.

North American freight railroad traffic slowed in October and is down by about 2% for the year to date, according to the Association of American Railroads.

An inconclusive election weighed on defense stocks. "A legislative response to a potential recession would also be more difficult, we believe, as the House and Senate would likely pursue different approaches and the odds of gridlock would be somewhat higher than if Republicans controlled both chambers," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

