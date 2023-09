Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders retreated from sectors sensitive to inflation pressures.

Hopes that inflation had peaked were dashed this week by surprisingly strong economic data and a large gain in oil prices.

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. fell 0.2% in July the second straight decline in a key indicator of economic activity, said the Commerce Department.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 1708ET