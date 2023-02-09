Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Down on Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after mixed earnings reports.

Sealed Air shares tumbled after the maker of bubble wrap and other packaging materials posted a decline in fourth-quarter earnings and sales, citing a slowdown in economic activity.

Shares of German manufacturing conglomerate Siemens rose after the maker of infrastructure equipment and software boosted its projection for fiscal 2023 revenue growth.

U.S. trade tensions with China were set to rise after reports that the balloon shot down over U.S. waters could have gathered communications intelligence.

Shares of auto-parts maker BorgWarner rallied after analysts at research firm CFRA said the company should benefit from increased electric vehicle sales. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORGWARNER INC. 2.83% 47.95 Delayed Quote.15.85%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION -6.55% 50.04 Delayed Quote.8.42%
SIEMENS AG 6.68% 149.42 Delayed Quote.8.04%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
05:31pEthereum Lost 6.76% to $1541.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS