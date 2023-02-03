Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Industrials Down on Mixed Jobs Data Signals -- Industrials Roundup

02/03/2023 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid mixed signals on Federal Reserve policy prospects and earnings growth.

A robust January jobs report could motivate the central bank to extend its rate-hike campaign beyond what market participants currently anticipate.

Shares of Ford Motor fell sharply after the auto maker said continued supply-chain and internal issues weighed on fourth-quarter earnings.

In general, earnings reports are not as bad as investors had anticipated, said one strategist.

"You're prepared to hear companies talk about how terrible it is, and then they don't...they just say customers are being more careful, or say they're slowing down their spending," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Companies who cut costs by planning layoffs are seeing stocks gain in the wake of the reports, Ms Krosby said.

"FedEx is a textbook example of that," said Ms Krosby.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 0.08% 214.67 Delayed Quote.23.85%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -7.61% 13.23 Delayed Quote.23.13%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pTesla and ceo elon musk are not liable in securities fraud case…
RE
05:50pWall St. ends down after stunning jobs growth
RE
05:44pU.s. jury reaches verdict in tesla securities fraud case over mu…
RE
05:42pUp to IOC if Russia can compete -Paris Olympics head
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.64% to $1.0799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.02% to 131.18 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 1.87% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 1.01% to $1657.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbucks...
2Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
3Runaway Tech arrested
4Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
5Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

HOT NEWS