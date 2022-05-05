Log in
Industrials Down on Rate Fears, Supply-Chain Issues -- Industrials Roundup

05/05/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies plunged as rising interest rates and supply-chain issues weighed on growth prospects.

During the earnings season, major U.S. manufacturers warned that they were still having trouble sourcing supplies overseas.

"Earnings have been middling, I guess," said JJ Kinahan, vice president and chief market strategist at online brokerage tastytrade, speaking of the broad S&P 500. "Nobody's like: 'wow this has been great...'"

Boeing is expected to move its headquarters to Arlington, Va., from Chicago, The Wall Street Journal reported. The move places the aerospace company's senior executives closer to key government decision makers in the nation's capital. Shares of Boeing are down roughly 28% for the year to date.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1702ET

