Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns that another spate of rate increases would induce a global recession.

"It appears we're starting to see the emergence of a globally coordinated rate-hike campaign," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, pointing to rate hikes from the Bank of England, the Swiss Central Bank and the Norwegian central bank last week.

"Some of the central banks are even using the same language," said Ms Krosby.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned of the potential for air-travel disruption ahead of a deadline for airlines to retrofit equipment to avoid potential interference from 5G wireless signals.

Siemens Energy shares fell sharply after the maker of sustainable-energy equipment withdrew its fiscal 2023 profit guidance late Thursday, warning that components in wind turbines made by its unit Siemens Gamesa were wearing out faster than expected.

Mixed earnings from delivery giant and economic bellwether FedEx earlier in the week sowed fears about the outlook for growth, said Ms Krosby, of LPL Financial.

