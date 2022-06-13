Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Industrials Down on Recession Fears -- Industrials Roundup

06/13/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply as traders bet the global economy would be dragged into recession under the weight of rising inflation and interest rates.

Warehouse operator Prologis agreed to buy rival Duke Realty for about $26 billion in stock.

In a joint letter sent to House and Senate leaders, the chief executives of four auto makers, Ford Motor, General Motors, Stellantis and Toyota Motor North America, urged legislators to raise the cap on the number of electric vehicles a company can sell before models are no longer eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

Separately, General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said GM will prioritize investments into electric and self-driving vehicles over restoring the company's dividend, which was suspended in spring 2020.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1726ET

