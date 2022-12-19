Advanced search
Industrials Down on Recession Fears -- Industrials Roundup

12/19/2022 | 04:55pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid anticipation of a U.S. recession.

In recent months, buyers of cyclical shares have consistently bet that the Federal Reserve would balk at tightening rates to the extent that it pushes the U.S. goes into recession.

Recent statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowing to defeat inflation no matter what collateral damage is caused have shaken this view, however.

Honeywell International will pay nearly $203 million to resolve investigations in the U.S. and Brazil into bribes paid to public officials in Algeria and at Brazil's state-owned oil company.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1655ET

