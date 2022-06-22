Industrials Down on Recession Worries -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid mounting concerns that rising inflation and interest rates would trigger a global recession.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that it would be tricky to engineer a "soft landing," and that the central bank's inflation fight could induce a slowdown. Similarly, Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said it was possible the U.S. economy might see a modest contraction in growth, while forecasting strength in the jobs market.

British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings offered U.K. staff a one-time payment of about $2,450, hoping the bonus will help ease pressure from union officials and employees over rising inflation while keeping a lid on the jet-engine maker's costs. British inflation rose to 9.1% in May, a new four-decade high and the most torrid level of any major economy.

