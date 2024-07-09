Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down as traders rotated into sectors with less to lose from a significant economic slowdown.

Lucid Group and Fisker have each deployed recalls on thousands of recently manufactured electric vehicles over issues that could cause a loss of power.

Greek shipowner Danaos struck charter agreements worth $616 million, including deals for five new containerships, the latest sign of the sector's appetite for additional capacity.

