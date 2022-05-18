Industrials Down on Stagflation Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply amid fears that rising prices and supply-chain issues were heralding the start of a "stagflationary" era.

"Today's broad-based market selloff concerns the ability of companies to pass along higher costs," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed commentary.

If factories and stores cannot push higher costs onto the consumer, the profit-margin pressures reported by Target, Walmart, and others could become ubiquitous, analysts warned.

