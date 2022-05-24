Log in
Industrials Down on Stagflation Fears -- Industrials Roundup

05/24/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies slid after weak factory data spurred stagflation fears.

"The market is digesting some of the concerns about macro conditions slowing down," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "You're definitely seeing the housing market slow down as far as new home construction, given the sudden rise in mortgage rates."

Factories in the U.S. and other major economies are contending with supply-chain disruptions related to Covid-19 surges and the Ukraine war, higher costs and rising fuel prices, according to purchasing-manager surveys from research firm S&P Global.

Automaker Stellantis and Samsung SDI said they would build a new battery plant in Indiana to support the Jeep and Ram manufacturer's electric-vehicle production plans.

KPMG agreed to pay a fine after the U.K. Financial Reporting Council found shortfalls in its audit of jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1744ET

